B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use warning of 'irreparable harm'
The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.
The ruling in favour of the Harm Reduction Nurses Association imposes a temporary injunction until March 31, with the judge saying “irreparable harm will be caused” if the laws come into force.
The Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act was passed by the legislature in November, allowing fines and imprisonment for people who refuse to comply with police orders not to consume drugs in certain public places.
The nurses association argued the act, which has yet to come into effect, would violate the Canadian charter in various ways if enforced.
But Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson says in his ruling that it was unnecessary to turn to those arguments, since the “balance of convenience” and the risk of irreparable harm weighed in the plaintiff's favour.
Lawyer Caitlin Shane for the nurses association says the injunction, pending a constitutional challenge, shows “substance use cannot be legislated without scrutiny.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vancouver Island
Bad haircut, lengthy food delivery waits, lost nose ring: Here's the top 10 nuisance 911 calls made in B.C.
As we prepare to ring in the New Year, B.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls is reminding the public to think twice about what is considered an emergency before dialing 911.
Teen dies after crashing riding lawnmower: Nanaimo RCMP
A 14-year-old has died after the sit-down lawnmower he was driving crashed on Vancouver Island, according to authorities.
Calgary
Emergency crews attend crash on Memorial Drive
One person was sent to hospital after a crash on Memorial Drive Friday afternoon.
-
Power knocked out to several Calgary homes during police incident
Calgary police say one person is in custody following a break-and-enter in the northeast where the suspect's vehicle crashed into an electrical box, knocking out power to a number of homes.
Wranglers drop opening game of back-to-back series against Abbotsford, losing 4-3 in overtime
The Wranglers came up short in the first of two back-to-back games against Abbotsford Thursday, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the Canucks in a game played at the Saddledome.
Edmonton
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
-
Mayor Sohi rides the Valley Line rails to recap the biggest Edmonton stories of 2023
Much like in the streets, neighbourhoods and transit centres governed by its council, it's been a year of highs and lows at Edmonton city hall.
-
2 homes destroyed in suspected arson Friday morning: EPS
Fires broke out in two homes under construction in southwest Edmonton early Friday morning.
Toronto
Ontario drivers will pay more to use stretch of Highway 407 in 2024
Drivers using a portion of Highway 407 will see an increase in their bills next year.
-
Here's how you can get around in Toronto on New Year's Eve
The Toronto Transit Commission and Metrolinx are working to ensure that everyone gets home safely this New Year’s Eve.
-
$2.2M worth of stolen vehicles recovered from GTA auto theft operation
York Regional Police (YRP) say they have recovered 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2 million and charged six people after busting a GTA car theft operation.
Montreal
Quebec public sector strikes could inspire others, as workers grow more combative
A successful resolution to Quebec's massive public sector strikes could serve as an inspiration to other workers in the province and elsewhere, a labour policy researcher said Friday after two union groups took major steps toward settling agreements with the government.
-
Once Canada's most popular premier, Quebec's Legault trails in polls after bad year
For more than four years, Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec enjoyed a political honeymoon that lasted through the COVID-19 pandemic and helped the party get re-elected in 2022 with 90 of the province's 125 ridings. But after a year marked by a series of self-inflicted wounds, the CAQ, which came to power for the first time in 2018, is sinking in the polls.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
Winnipeg
BREAKING Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police will give an update on an incident on Furby Street that saw a large police response on Thursday.
-
Truck driver from B.C. identified as Winnipeg homicide victim
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has identified a truck driver from British Columbia as the victim of a homicide in the city.
-
How a Winnipeg goalie coach became an emergency backup goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets
By day, Byron Spriggs is a goalie coach helping kids hone their skills between the pipes. By night, there is a chance Spriggs could take the ice at Canada Life Centre as an emergency backup goaltender in an NHL game.
Saskatoon
'It's very, very potent': Fentanyl the main factor in record number of drug toxicity deaths, Sask. coroner says
The numbers are alarming as Saskatchewan looks to be on the brink of reporting its deadliest year of drug toxicity incidents in recent memory.
-
Blizzards, smoke, drought and flooding: Here are Sask.'s top 5 weather stories of 2023
From thick wildfire smoke, to 60 centimetres of snow in a single storm, to a rare lack of tornados and record-breaking drought, here are Saskatchewan’s top five weather stories from 2023.
-
Saskatoon developers hint at future of former Extra Foods property
The site of a former grocery store on Broadway Avenue has sold.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw police asking for help after street signs vandalized and stolen
Moose Jaw police are asking the public for help after street signs were vandalized and stolen.
-
Atlantic
Public asked to avoid overcrowded N.B. emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary
New Brunswick's francophone health agency is asking residents to avoid two of its emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary because of capacity issues.
-
Weather warnings continue Friday in the Maritimes
Several weather warnings are in effect in the Maritimes Friday morning as freezing rain, rain and snow moves through the region.
-
New Brunswick was ‘very close’ to 2023 election: Premier Higgs
Premier Blaine Higgs reflects on the issues facing New Brunswick in 2023.
London
Conversation with Mayor Morgan Part 2: Affordability, Budget Priorities, and Rapid Transit
Sitting down for a year end interview with CTV News, mayor Josh Morgan says upcoming multi-year budget deliberations will take into account the affordability challenge faced by Londoners.
-
Woman dies in fire in Lambton County
Lambton County OPP and the Lambton Crime Unit are investigating a fatal house fire that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman.
-
Partially collapsed building in St. Thomas is still standing - for now
For the time being, a partially collapsed apartment block in St Thomas remains intact
Northern Ontario
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Sudbury Five scores the first win in a new basket ball league
Thousands of fans packed Sudbury Community Arena for the Sudbury Five’s season-opening win over the London Lightning.
-
Here are the top 5 items passengers forgot at Toronto Pearson Airport in 2023
More than 27,000 items were lost by passengers and found at Toronto Pearson Airport in 2023, with laptops topping the list, according to the travel hub.
Kitchener
-
Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2020, now wanted by police again
The mother of the victim is calling it a failure by the Canadian justice system.
-
Serious crash closes road between Fergus and Guelph
A section of Highway 6 around halfway between Fergus and Guelph has been shut down after a serious crash.
-
Another hit and run involving pedestrian in Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Ottawa Street and David Bergey Drive.