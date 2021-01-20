COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 14 deaths, 500 cases
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
B.C. corrections facility dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Dozens more COVID-19 tickets handed out as B.C.'s safety minister chastises 'selfish' actions
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Moderna to be new 'workhorse' vaccine for B.C. as Pfizer supply dries up
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
B.C.'s record-breaking state of emergency renewed again after 44 weeks
Public warned that fake COVID-19 vaccines sold online 'may pose risk to health'
'Needs to end now': Parents, education minister concerned by Vancouver schools' in-class model
COVID-19 exposures: These flights were recently added to the BCCDC's warning list
Couple fined after pretending to cough on customers in private Vancouver gym, police say
'Terrified' bystander defends B.C. health-care worker confronted by anti-masker