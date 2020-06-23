VANCOUVER -- New pandemic modelling suggests B.C. has managed to keep its caseload low while easing COVID-19 restrictions, but that personal contact rates are at "roughly the threshold for a rebound" in new infections.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the updated data released Tuesday is not necessarily cause for alarm, but a reminder that the public must continue acting responsibly and maintaining the delicate balance required to keep new cases low.

That's especially true as the province looks forward to Phase 3 of its pandemic response, which is expected to lead to increased travel and summer vacationing, at least within B.C.

"These models show we are increasing our contacts, and we know that, but we're doing it in a safe way," Henry said.

"We need to stay where we are, where we're having safe contacts and we're not seeing dramatic increases in new cases."

The latest modelling estimates that B.C. residents are seeing 60 to 65 per cent of their pre-pandemic contacts, up from about 30 per cent before the province launched Phase 2 of its COVID-19 response in mid-May.

Henry said 65 per cent is approximately what officials expected to see, and noted the lack of a major increase in cases indicates people have taken the necessary precautions while expanding their social circles.

But since restrictions were relaxed, allowing more businesses to open and for people to see more friends and family again, there has been a slight uptick in infections.

The data also indicates it's possible the province could see "continued growth of new cases during the summer." Dr. Henry said if people increase their personal contacts much more, reaching about 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, B.C. would likely see a "rapid rebound' in infections.

For now, there is much cause for celebration in the modelling.

Updated geographic data shows just how much progress has been made battling the virus in huge swaths of the province.

The Fraser East region is the only part of British Columbia that has seen more than 15 cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, and several jurisdictions along the coast, in the Interior and on Vancouver Island have stayed at zero.

The modelling also includes updated comparisons in case rates and death rates. Once again, British Columbia shows far more progress battling the pandemic than most other jurisdictions in Canada and internationally.

The comparison also shows the United States continuing an alarming increase in cases, along with Brazil and Sweden.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

