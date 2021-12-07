B.C. confirms 4 more cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

Vancouver -

Another four cases of the concerning Omicron COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in British Columbia, health officials announced Tuesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said three of the five B.C. residents who have caught Omicron so far were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the other two were unvaccinated. Their ages range from 18 to 60.

There are additional "suspect and pending" cases that Henry said are likely to be confirmed as Omicron soon as well.

"That is not a surprise," she added. As we've said, once we start to look for it, it is likely that we are going to find it. We know this virus travels quickly and it travels in people and when people move the virus strains move with them."

This is a developing story and will be updated.