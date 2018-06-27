British Columbia’s casinos unwittingly served as laundromats for dirty cash coming from international organized criminals for years, according to a highly anticipated report released Wednesday.

Meanwhile provincial laws couldn’t keep up with criminals’ evolving tactics, strategies to try and reduce huge cash buy-ins weren’t working, and an outgunned anti-money laundering unit wasn’t even working evenings and weekends, the report’s author, former RCMP investigator Peter German says.

Click here to read the full report, "Dirty Money."

“Large-scale, transnational money laundering has been occurring in our casinos,” German writes. “In a society which adheres to the rule of law, what occurred in our casinos was an affront to that principle.”

Among his recommendations are also that the province research the vulnerability of B.C.’s real estate, luxury car and horse racing sectors to organized crime.

German says around 2012, the problem had grown from “small time loan sharking” to “large scale money laundering."

The problem reached a peak in 2015, according to German.

That was the year when Richmond's River Rock casino accepted $13.5 million in $20 bills in a single month, with NDP government Attorney General David Eby telling a parliamentary committee about huge amounts of cash being brought into casinos in hockey duffel bags.

According to disclosures, at one point the River Rock Casino accepted nearly half a million dollars in a single buy-in – mostly of $20 bills.

A strategy to devise an alternative to cash buy-ins “was a failed strategy for one simple reason,” German says. “Organized criminals are not looking for cash alternatives. They want to launder cash and we now know they continued to do precisely that, and with vigour.”

On top of that, the report says BCLC was left to be its own regulator of money laundering, while gaming employees were “receiving contradictory directives and constantly witnessing the dysfunction that exists between BCLC and” its regulator, the Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch.

Meanwhile anti-money laundering software used by BCLC “has not met expectations and the AML staff must resort to manual systems to perform analytical functions.”

The new regulator should be an crown corporation, with a board of directors and a registrar, which itself has a “designated policing unit” like the Ontario Provincial Police’s Casino Bureau or the Nevada GCB Enforcement Division, German says.

German says that many of the high limit gamblers who used dirty money to feed their gambling activities were “dupes.” Others were simply attemption to remove their own money from China, in order to make a life for themselves in Canada, he says.