A B.C. MLA has resigned from her cabinet post after the appointment of a special prosecutor in an RCMP investigation.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Premier John Horgan announced that Minister of Citizens' Services Jinny Sims had offered her resignation from cabinet and he had accepted it.

"We take any such investigation very seriously," the premier said. "While we await the conclusion of the matter, I have asked minister Selina Robinson to temporarily assume responsibility as minister of citizens services."

In a statement to the Canadian Press, Sims said she is not aware of the allegations that have been made against her, adding that she is confident her name will be cleared.

Sims has been the subject of misconduct allegations in the past. In May, a former staffer in her office accused her of breaking the province's freedom of information rules, alleging that she instructed her staff to communicate with her via unconventional channels -- such as iMessage, WhatsApp and personal email -- while doing government business.

The former staffer also alleged that she had written "visa support letters" for Pakistani citizens who wanted to come to Canada and were later found to be on a security watch list, and that she wrote the letters in exchange for money.

Sims acknowledged writing the letters while she was a member of the Canadian Parliament, but said she never received any money.

Visa support letters are common practice, she said, but she admitted it was a mistake to include her job title.

"In this case, I knew some of the people who were coming," Sims said at the time.

Sims has denied any wrongdoing with regard to freedom of information rules.

"That is a load of nonsense," Sims said of those allegations in May. "A load of nonsense. I follow the rules."

Sims is the MLA for Surrey-Panorama. She was first elected to that seat in 2017. She was previously an MP for Newton-North Delta, but lost the renamed Surrey-Newton seat in the 2015 federal election.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.