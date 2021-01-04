VANCOUVER -- Seven more COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared across B.C. since New Year's Eve, including one at a homeless shelter in the Fraser Valley.

Health officials said 12 staff and 25 clients at the Portal Shelter in Chilliwack have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.

"Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate. Harm reduction and social work support is being offered on-site and to clients isolating off-site," Fraser Health said in a news release.

The other six outbreaks were declared in health-care facilities in the Lower Mainland and B.C. Interior: Braddan Private Hospital in Vancouver, Creekside Landing in Vernon, KinVillage in Delta, Madison Care Centre in Coquitlam, Royal City Manor in New Westminster and Williams Lake Seniors' Village in Williams Lake.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the latest outbreaks at her COVID-19 briefing on Monday, but did not provide further details.

Fraser Health said a small number of cases are associated with the three new health-care outbreaks under its jurisdiction. One resident has tested positive at Madison Care Centre, two have tested positive at KinVillage and one resident and two staff members have tested positive at Royal City Manor.

"Fraser Health has worked with the sites to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, clients, residents and families," the health authority said.

Visitors have temporarily been banned from the facilities, and staff and residents are being screened twice per day.

Henry also announced eight other outbreaks – at Chilliwack Lifestyles, Finnish Manor, Holyrood Manor, Northcrest Care Centre, St. Judes Anglican Home, The Gardens at Qualicum Beach, The Residence at Clayton Heights and Three Links Care Centre – have ended.

That leaves 60 active outbreaks in the province's health-care system.