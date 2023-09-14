B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
Possession of illicit drugs will be made illegal within 15 metres of playground play structures, spray pools, wading pools and skate parks as of Sept. 18, the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions announced Thursday.
B.C.'s decriminalization of street drugs, which came into effect in January, required federal approval from Health Canada, as did the pending update.
"We requested this amendment from Health Canada to ensure that families feel safe in their community while continuing to use every tool available to fight the toxic-drug crisis and save lives," Minister Jennifer Whiteside said in a statement.
The province remains "committed to breaking down barriers and connecting people to the supports they need," Whiteside said.
Under the ban, law enforcement can choose to enforce the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in the vicinity of what the provincial government described as "child-focused spaces."
There have been some calls to restrict decriminalization since it was implemented early this year, including from B.C. United Opposition leader Kevin Falcon, who has argued for a more wide-reaching illicit drug ban that applies to all beaches and parks.
The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions said officials recently completed consultations with a number of stakeholders, and will be introducing legislation to "further regulate public drug use" this fall.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, who was also among those calling for more limitations to decriminalization, issued a statement Thursday calling the amendments "necessary measures" to protect public safety.
"I appreciate that the concerns of Vancouverites were listened to," Sim said. "This announcement is just a necessary first step to keep our cities, neighborhoods, and children safe. More work will need to be done and I look forward to continuing those collaborative discussions."
The mayor did not indicate what further steps he would like to see taken.
B.C. officials noted that intoxication in public spaces has remained illegal throughout the decriminalization pilot project, which allows people to carry small amounts of certain illicit drugs for personal use.
The province initially asked that users be allowed to carry 4.5 grams of substances such as opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, but the federal government decided to approve a lower threshold of 2.5 grams.
