

Shannon Paterson, CTV News Vancouver





B.C. Premier John Horgan is meeting face-to-face with Alberta premier Jason Kenney for the first time since Kenney and his United Conservative Party won the provincial election and proclaimed the contentious "turn off the taps" legislation.

Before leaving for the meeting of western premiers in Edmonton, Horgan was asked if he's going into hostile territory.

"Well I'm a Canuck fan going to Oiler territory and a Lions fan going to Eskimo territory," he joked. "But beyond that I'm expecting positive discussions."

The agenda includes trade, immigration, and infrastructure, but it's expected the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will come up.

"Will we discuss energy issues? I rather expect we will,” said Horgan. "But I can't predict how that will go."

Alberta has threatened to choke off B.C.'s energy supply if Horgan continues to try to stop the pipeline project, which was approved by the federal government for a second time earlier this month.

The Alberta government proclaimed Bill 12 - the so-called "turn off the taps" legislation - on April 30, but has yet to take any action against B.C. Horgan says the bill is unconstitutional and wants it struck down by the courts.