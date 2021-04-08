VANCOUVER -- British Columbia announced another 1,293 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, shattering its previous record for infections identified over 24 hours.

The update also pushed the province's rolling weekly average to a new high of 1,056 cases per day, marking the first time it has topped 1,000 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's active caseload increased to 9,184 – the highest it's been since Dec. 22 – which includes 336 patients in hospital, 101 of whom are in intensive care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced two new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s total to 1,493.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous story follows.

B.C.'s top health officials will give another COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing how the pandemic is progressing locally.

In an afternoon news conference, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will share the latest case counts, deaths and outbreaks related to the coronavirus.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE NOW.

In their last update, given Wednesday, officials announced another 997 positive tests. As of Wednesday's update, the number of patients battling the disease in intensive care units had reached a new record high at 105.

Health officials have recently sounded the alarm about the spread of coronavirus variants of concern, some of which are easier to catch and linked to more severe illness, even in younger age groups.

Health officials were unable to provide an update on B.C.'s variant numbers on Wednesday, but said 266 of the 3,766 confirmed variant cases remain active.

This week, the province launched its Get Vaccinated online registration and booking system. As of Wednesday, 305,000 people have registered and 38,000 have booked appointments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel