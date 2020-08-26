VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's active COVID-19 caseload has dipped downward thanks to a significant jump in people who have recovered from the disease.

In their Wednesday update, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced another 62 coronavirus infections, including two epidemiologically linked cases.

That brings the total number of cases identified locally since the start of the pandemic to 5,304.

But the latest infections were offset by 85 new recoveries, which helped push B.C.'s number of active cases down to around 900.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus also decreased slightly to 21. The number of patients in intensive care or critical care units remains at seven.

Officials had no new COVID-19 fatalities to report, leaving B.C.'s death toll at 203.

The update followed shortly after B.C. education officials shared more plans for the rapidly approaching school year, and Henry and Dix acknowledged the "increased anxiety and concern" being felt by families across the province.

“For parents in particular, there is the added challenge of navigating a new approach to in-class learning that includes a number of additional public health protocols and precautions," they said in a joint written statement.

“As we look to the year ahead, we know that British Columbians will continue to demonstrate unparalleled resiliency and determination that will help see all of us through this pandemic."

Officials did not have any new outbreaks to report in health care facilities or communities. There remain 10 active outbreaks in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities, as well as two in acute care facilities, including Langley Memorial Hospital.

