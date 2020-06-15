VANCOUVER -- No one in British Columbia has died from COVID-19 since the last update from health officials on Friday, but 36 more people have tested positive for the virus.

The briefing from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brings the total number of cases identified in the province since the start of the pandemic to 2,745.

There were 14 cases confirmed from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, 16 from Saturday to Sunday, and six from Sunday to Monday.

The new infections were also outpaced by recoveries, which increased by 41 over the weekend for a provincial total of 2,395.

That leaves 182 active cases, including 13 that are serious enough to require hospitalization. Four people are being treated in critical care or intensive care units.

B.C.'s caseload has remained fairly steady since officials launched the second phase of their pandemic response in May, which allowed a variety of businesses to reopen and for people to increase their social circles, but Henry stressed that people must remain vigilant and follow the recommended precautions to avoid reversing the province's progress.

"In many parts of our province where we have not had new cases in some time it may feel almost like back to normal," she said.

"It is easy sometimes when we are in this place that we're in to lose sight of the fact that this pandemic is far from over. There continues to be no effective treatment and the virus will continue in our communities for many months to come."

Officials had no new outbreaks to report in health-care facilities or the community, and said one outbreak at the South Granville Park Lodge, a long-term care home in Vancouver, has been declared over.

The outbreak at the Kearl Lake oilsands camp in Alberta, which infected a number of British Columbians who then returned home with COVID-19, has also been declared over.

There are still four ongoing outbreaks at long-term care homes, and 10 of the new cases identified over the weekend are associated with those. A total of 353 residents and 220 staff at B.C. health-care facilities have caught the virus since the start of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.