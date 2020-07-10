VANCOUVER -- Twenty-five more cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in B.C. over the last 24 hours—the highest number of new cases reported in the province since May 8.

One more person has died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in B.C. to 187. The patient was in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The latest update on the virus came in the form of a written statement, rather than a live briefing.

To date, B.C. has recorded 3,053 cases of the coronavirus.

There are now 187 active cases, and 16 patients are in hospital, with five in intensive care. Twelve more people are considered to be recovered from the virus, raising the province's total number of recoveries to 2,679.

There have been no new health-care outbreaks detected in the province. There continue to be two long-term care homes dealing with active outbreaks and one acute care facility.

"While there are no active community outbreaks in B.C., new cases and community exposure events continue to occur in the community," health officials said in a statement.

"As we continue through summer, simple steps will help us to keep COVID-19 low and slow in British Columbia."

Health officials continue to stress the importance of avoiding closed spaces, crowds and close contact with other people, whether spending time close to home or away on vacation in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will next give a live briefing on Tuesday. There will not be a virus update over the weekend, and Monday's update will be delivered as a written statement.