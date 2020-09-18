VANCOUVER -- Another 139 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in B.C., health officials announced Friday.

Health officials are also reporting 40 historic cases that were tested between Aug. 11 and Sept. 16 for individuals did did not have personal health numbers.

Those cases were investigated previously by Vancouver Coastal Health but had not yet been entered into the provincial data.

The total number of infections recorded in the province now sits at 7,842.

Three more deaths were recorded, bringing the provincial death toll up to 223.

Hospitalizations increased to 59, with 20 of those patients in intensive care.

There are now 1,803 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

The final update of the week from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix came in the form of a written statement, rather than a live briefing.

Thursday's update from health officials marked the highest single-day increase in positive cases since the start of the pandemic. The pair announced 165 new cases, bringing the province's number of active cases up to 1,705.

This is a developing story and will be updated.