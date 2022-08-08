Average rent 'increased greatly' in Metro Vancouver this summer: report

A Seabus passenger ferry, right, travels across Burrard Inlet at sunset as downtown Vancouver and the port are seen from Burnaby Mountain, on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A Seabus passenger ferry, right, travels across Burrard Inlet at sunset as downtown Vancouver and the port are seen from Burnaby Mountain, on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener