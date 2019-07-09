An unseasonably wet blast of weather is sweeping towards the Lower Mainland, forecasted to bring weeks’ worth of rain over a 36-hour period.

"It’s definitely out of season for mid-July," said Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald. "It’s comparable to the storms we see in the fall."

Vancouver typically gets only 35 millimetres of rain for the entire month of July, but MacDonald says the city could get 10-20 millimetres tonight and into tomorrow. The North Shore could get up to 40 millimetres in that period, with the chance for some minor flooding.

Overall this is a good news story, because areas like Vancouver Island have been very dry and overall there’s been a longer-term precipitation deficit that is pronounced, he said.

June saw only 49 per cent of the normal rainfall for that month and January through May recorded 70 per cent of the normal precipitation.

"This is a healthy low-pressure system tapping into tropical moisture," he said, noting the rainfall is expected to start late Tuesday afternoon.

"It’s not really an aggressive storm."