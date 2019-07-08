

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver's in for a mix of weather this week as sun, rain and cloud are all in the forecast.

Monday could see a little of everything as Environment Canada says the start to the week has a 30 per cent chance of showers with a mix of sun and cloud as well. Temperatures are expected to reach 22 C and dip down to 15 C overnight.

Tuesday is expected to be a little warmer, with highs of 23 C and no chance of rain until later on in the evening.

By Wednesday, however, the rain will have set in, with showers forecasted throughout the day. Wednesday is also expected to see the coolest temperatures of the week with highs of 19 C.

The rain will likely carry into Thursday which is expected to have a 60 per cent chance of showers, but by Friday, the sun should return with some cloud.

Heading into the weekend, the forecast looks sunny with highs of 21 C.