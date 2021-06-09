VANCOUVER -- The Highway 1 off-ramp to Mount Seymour Parkway from the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge will be closed for construction work from June 11 to July 13.

The off-ramp, also known as Exit 22B, is being closed for utility and roadway work, says a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure news release, as part of the Lower Lynn Improvement Project.

The ministry says the work is aimed at increasing the safety of North Shore drivers, pedestrians and cyclists and shortening travel times.

The work will not affect pedestrians and cyclists who use this route, reads the release.

The ministry suggested two possible detours to use during the closure. One involves taking the Highway 1 westbound off-ramp to Mountain Highway (Exit 21), then making a left turn at the traffic signal to head southbound on Mountain Highway. Drivers can then make a left at the Keith Road traffic signal and continue to access Lillooet Road and Mount Seymour Parkway.

Alternatively, the ministry recommends taking the Highway 1 westbound off-ramp to Dollarton Highway (Exit 23B), then travelling eastbound to the Riverside Drive traffic signal and turning left. Drivers can then go north on Riverside Drive to the Mount Seymour Parkway intersection.