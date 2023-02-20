Attempted murder charge laid after daylight shooting on Downtown Eastside

A man has been charged following a daylight shooting on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday, according to authorities.

The Vancouver Police Department, in a statement Monday, said 32-year-old Jamie George Guimond has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm.

In its initial statement, the department said the victim was "repeatedly shot" around 2:30 p.m. on East Hastings Street. The victim is expected to survive.

Guimond remains in custody and is due in court Friday.