

CTV News Vancouver





At least 15 people are hurt after a deck collapsed during a wedding in Aldergrove on Friday, firefighters say.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at a private residence in the area of 268 Street and 58 Avenue.

According to officials, the second-storey deck became detached from the structure and collapsed.

Authorities said several people had broken legs and ankles, but early indications were that no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Ten ambulances, including one air ambulance, were sent to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available