At least 15 injured after deck collapse in Aldergrove
A deck at a home in Aldergrove collapsed during a wedding celebration on April 19, 2019. (CTV News)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 7:19PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, April 19, 2019 9:18PM PDT
At least 15 people are hurt after a deck collapsed during a wedding in Aldergrove on Friday, firefighters say.
The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at a private residence in the area of 268 Street and 58 Avenue.
According to officials, the second-storey deck became detached from the structure and collapsed.
Authorities said several people had broken legs and ankles, but early indications were that no one suffered life-threatening injuries.
Ten ambulances, including one air ambulance, were sent to the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available