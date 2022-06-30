Assault charge approved against Vancouver police officer

Assault charge approved against Vancouver police officer

The Vancouver Police Department's headquarters on Cambie Street are seen in a Shutterstock image. The Vancouver Police Department's headquarters on Cambie Street are seen in a Shutterstock image.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener