VANCOUVER -- A Delta man was charged in connection with a New Year's Day fire that destroyed a building that housed several businesses in Tsawwassen.

Daniel Robert Hacking, 30, was charged with one count each of break and enter and arson damaging property, Delta police announced Wednesday.

Crews were initially called to the commercial building on 12th Avenue around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. Police say the fire was not able to be fully extinguished until the following day, and no one was injured. The building housed two dental clinics and a music school. Police say the investigation was challenging as the building was "completely destroyed" in the fire.

"We want to acknowledge the impact this fire had on our community, as we know many were understandably upset," S. Sgt. Dave Vaughan-Smith said in a news release. "Three separate businesses were badly damaged by the fire, with a broader impact on their customers and clients."

The owner of Serenity Dental, Dr. Crista Walker, posted on Facebook after that blaze that "everything is gone."

Hacking has been released with a number of conditions. He is on house arrest 24 hours a day unless he receives written permission to leave for reasons such as work or supervised outings. He is also not allowed to have any incendiary devices.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.