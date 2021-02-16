VANCOUVER -- Three people were arrested in West Vancouver over the weekend after they were caught allegedly running from a break-and-enter.

Local police said in a news release they were called about a break-in on Sunday at about 2 a.m.

West Vancouver police say the incident unfolded at a home on Westhill Drive near Westhill Way. The homeowner, who called from overseas, told officers they had security footage of the suspects inside their home.

Police quickly went to the area, set up a containment and got assistance from the RCMP's K9 unit. When the property was searched, however, it wasn't occupied and the suspects weren't on scene.

Not long after, an officer holding the containment area noticed a vehicle trying to leave. The driver was stopped and three occupants of the car were detained. Police say the individuals were soon arrested after evidence was found linking them to the crime scene.

"This was great work by all attending officers," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in a news release issued Tuesday. "In situations like this, time is of the essence, and their quick response paid off."

Police say three people were arrested and charged with break and enter a dwelling with intent in connection to the incident.

Nicholas Lee, 24, 34-year-old Kevin Strome and Tamera Dion Buffalo, 57, all appeared before a judge on Feb. 14, police say. They've since been released and will reappear in court on March 3.