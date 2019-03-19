Police are advising the public not to be alarmed if they notice armed officers in protective equipment at a Richmond mall Tuesday night.

An Emergency Response Team training exercise is scheduled at McArthur Glen Outlet Centre, near the Vancouver International Airport, at 10 p.m.

Officers will be carrying specialized weapons as part of their training, the BC RCMP said in a statement.

While the exercise is scheduled to start after the mall is closed, participants will likely begin to set up in the afternoon.

"As such, you may see an increase in police, fire and ambulance personnel and vehicles," the BC RCMP said.

The drill includes members of the ERT, as well as Richmond Mounties, firefighters, the BC Ambulance Service, airport and mall staff.

Training is expected to continue until 5 a.m., and the public will not be able to access the mall during the exercise.

The critical incident training program allows first responders to train together on how to handle real-life scenarios. This exercise is not related to any recent events, the RCMP said.