VANCOUVER -- An Aritzia store in Metro Vancouver has closed temporarily following possible exposure to COVID-19.

In an email to CTV News, the company's senior director of communications said the store at Coquitlam Centre was closed "out of an abundance of caution."

Mary Fraser said there may have been exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, and while she did not provide details, she said the case "originated outside the workplace."

The store is working with local health authorities to take the necessary precautions, she said.

Typically when an exposure has been confirmed, the business or health authority provides a window during which customers may have been exposed.

So far, the company has not provided details, but Aritzia said the local health authority will take the lead on contact tracing if necessary.

The news follows another Tri-Cities update on novel coronavirus. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that four employees at two restaurants in the area tested positive.

Those cases were at the Browns Socialhouse in Newport Village in Port Moody, and at the Earls on Shaughnessy Street in Port Coquitlam.

Also this week it was announced a worker at the B.C. legislature was aboard a flight with a passenger who had COVID-19, though the risk of transmission in that case is considered to be low, according to a letter sent to those who work in the building.

And on Thursday, one of the region's health authorities took a further step toward alerting the public of possible exposures.

Fraser Health launched an alert website aimed at increasing awareness of community exposures.