Argument between 2 men in downtown Kamloops turns violent: RCMP

An argument between two men in downtown Kamloops on Wednesday allegedly resulted in a violent assault.

Local Mounties say they were called to the 400 block of Lansdowne Street around 10:45 p.m., where someone was reportedly heard yelling “call 911.”

“Police located a man with injuries nearby, who stated he had been slashed with a weapon,” RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

He told police that he and another man had been arguing in an alleyway between 4th and 5th avenues before the alleged assault.

The suspect is described as a man around 30 years old who stands 5’8” tall. He has a shaved head and was wearing a backward hat and all black clothes, according to police.

Mounties say a white woman with dirty-blond hair who was wearing a pink shirt was also with the suspect.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, according to RCMP.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the altercation, or has information—including security video from the scene.

Kamloops RCMP can be contacted at 250-828-3000, and the file number for this case is 2023-20140.