VANCOUVER -- British Columbia added 887 cases of COVID-19 to its total on Thursday, setting a new daily record for the province.

Health officials also announced 13 deaths in their written statement on B.C.'s response to the disease. That ties the record set on Wednesday.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in their statement.

The province has now seen 29,973 cases and 384 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, there are 7,899 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., which is also a record. That total includes 294 people who are hospitalized, 64 of whom are in intensive care.

The update comes the day after health officials revised several previous reports on B.C.'s COVID-19 caseload because of technical errors in the Fraser Health region.

The province had previously announced 941 new cases on Tuesday, which was a record, but some of those cases actually should have been reported earlier in the month.

The changes meant B.C.'s record for new cases in a day was actually 835, which should have been the total reported for Saturday, Nov. 21. B.C. initially reported 713 for that day.

In Thursday's update, Dix and Henry also announced two new outbreaks of COVID-19 at health-care facilities - at Royal Ascot Care Centre in Vancouver and Amica White Rock.

Three other outbreaks - at Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops, Peace Portal Seniors Village in Surrey and Village by the Station in Penticton - are over, the health officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.