VANCOUVER -- More flights have been added to B.C.'s COVID-19 exposure warning list, with passengers being reminded they should self-monitor for symptoms of the disease.

The BC Centre for Disease Control posted the latest warnings to Twitter Tuesday, identifying eight more domestic flights in and out of the province with possible exposures.

The flights added to the list are:

Aug. 27 – Air Canada flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 23 to 29)

Aug. 27 – Swoop flight 200 from Abbotsford to Edmonton (rows 20 to 26)

Aug. 28 – Swoop flight 235 from Edmonton to Abbotsford (rows 20 to 26)

Aug. 30 – Air Canada flight 241 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Sept. 1 – Air Canada flight 224 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows not reported)

Sept. 1 – Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 38 to 44)

Sept. 3 – Air Canada flight 122 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 17 to 23)

Sept. 4 – Air Canada flight 122 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 28 to 31)

So far, the BCCDC has placed six flights from this month on its warning list. In August, more than 75 flights in and out of the province had possible COVID-19 exposures.

Anyone who was a passenger on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, the BCCDC says. Those who were seated in the identified rows may be at higher risk of exposure.

Health officials in B.C. don't directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. However, health authorities now provide updates on flights with confirmed cases and post notices online.