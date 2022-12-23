Another 146 flights cancelled at YVR heading into Christmas weekend

A total of 146 flights that were scheduled to depart Vancouver International Airport Friday have been cancelled, and there’s a high probability of that number climbing as the region braces for another winter wallop.

As of Friday morning, Air Canada is behind 65 cancellations, followed by WestJet at 56, according to YVR’s website.

In an email to CTV News, Air Canada says it proactively cancelled most domestic flights departing during the day, and cautioned that severe winter weather in the forecast may impact Saturday’s schedule.

“At present, we plan we plan to operate flights to Hawaii, Mexico, Korea, and Japan, as well as a couple vacation destinations in the U.S., and our Pacific flights late evening,” an Air Canada spokesperson wrote by email Friday morning.

"Customers should be sure to check their flights are operating before going to the airport," the email continued. "We strongly advise they only go to the airport if they have a confirmed flight and the flight status shows it is operating."

WestJet has also cancelled flights in B.C., Ontario, and Quebec for Friday through to Saturday, though the airline says that timeline is dependent on weather conditions.

On Thursday, Sunwing Airlines cancelled southbound flights out of Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg WestJet up to and including Christmas on Sunday.

Pacific Coastal, a regional airline serving British Columbia, has been forced to cancel at least 16 of its Friday flights.

The remaining cancellations listed by YVR as of 8:30 a.m. Friday impact United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Air New Zealand.

Flights with the budget airline Flair are operating on time, according to the airport’s website.

More flights have been cancelled than the 117 listed as on time as of Friday morning. Another 17 were listed as delayed.