Two sides faced off during a rally organized by activists supporting a group of people evicted from a homeless camp in Maple Ridge.

The rally was organized by the Alliance Against Displacement to support a group of campers who were evicted from Anita Place over fire safety concerns.

Roughly 40 people attended on the side of the campers, while an opposing group set up across the street moving closer to heckle.

"I was anticipating a much larger group," said Justin Tottenham, a former resident of Anita Place, about the group heckling the campers. "Because that first day when they removed us from here, this whole road was blocked from side to side with people protesting us and speaking out in hate."

The camp has sparked debate about supportive housing in the region, with the province's housing minister giving the city's mayor until the end of the week to work together on a housing plan.

"We want to bring more of that model to Maple Ridge. The city hasn't been comfortable with that and we know now that we have a situation where people are at greater risk because they have no safe place to be…and we need to get moving," said Selina Robinson, on Monday.

The mayor, who hasn't spoken publicly to media during the eviction, did not speak to CTV News at a council meeting held Tuesday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure