Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant

Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber Alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month old baby on Thursday.

The infant, Tyler DuRocher, is believed to have been taken by his mother, Brianne Ford. She allegedly fled on foot from a home in the area of 72 Avenue and 208 Street at some point in the afternoon.

Police have determined the criteria for issuing an alert has been met, saying there are “imminent concerns for the well-being of a three-month-old child.”

The Langley RCMP has provided photos and descriptions of the child and his mother. Durocher was wearing a blue short-sleeved onesie with blue camouflauge pants when he was last seen. Ford was dressed all in black, according to police. She is 35 years old, 5’2” tall and weighs 154 pounds and her hair is brown with shaved sides and pink highlights.

“Police are searching the area around the location and additional resources have been called in,” the alert says. A spokesperson for the detachment told CTV News officers are scouring the area, assisted by search and rescue crews on the ground and supported by a RCMP helicopter from the air.

Anyone who sees either of them is urged to call 911 immediately.

The RCMP provided this photo of Tyler Durocher, a three-month-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert on April 4, 2024.