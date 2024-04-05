Missing B.C. baby found safe, Amber Alert called off

Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.

The RCMP issued the alert Thursday evening, expressing concern that the four-month-old's mother had taken him from a Langley home without permission.

Few details were provided, but Langley RCMP said the information available at the time met the criteria for an Amber Alert, and that there were "imminent concerns" for the child's well-being.

On Friday, authorities were notified that the mother and child were at Langley Memorial Hospital. Officers attended and confirmed they were both in good health.

"The circumstances surrounding the parental abduction remain under investigation," Langley RCMP said in a news release.

Authorities thanked the public for their help responding to the incident.