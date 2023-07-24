Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say

Verity Bolton is believe to be travelling with her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov, left, and her father Robert Bolton, right. (Surrey RCMP) Verity Bolton is believe to be travelling with her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov, left, and her father Robert Bolton, right. (Surrey RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener