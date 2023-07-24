Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say

As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two children was likely pre-planned and that the adults may have taken the kids "off the grid."

Eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton are believed to be travelling with their mother Verity Bolton and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, as well as their grandfather Robert Bolton.

Police have released photos of all the adults suspected to be travelling with the children, as well as the children themselves.

In Monday's update, the Surrey RCMP say they have received credible information that suggests the group is likely living "in trailers somewhere in a rural area."

“The public is going to play a major role in locating Aurora and Joshuah,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Tammy Lobb wrote in a news release.

“We need the public to be alive to the information and photos we have shared and to be our eyes and ears and continue to call us with any tips and possible sightings.”

Mounties also provided more information on Glazov and Robert Bolton.

Glazov is described as "an outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and he has a history of living 'off the grid' for periods of time." Authorities say he is from Nelson, B.C., and has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake areas.

As for Robert Bolton, police say his daughter met him at his home in Chilliwack on June 30, and he has not been seen since.

"Robert has health concerns and may present as confused and/or disoriented," the RCMP said. "The circumstances around this are part of the ongoing investigation."

The group is believed to be travelling in a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with B.C. licence plate SJ2708 that has been seen towing three different trailers.

So far, police say they have received more than 180 tips but that there have been no confirmed sightings outside of B.C. The last time the children were seen was on July 7 at a gas station in Merritt. The last time their mother was seen was on surveillance video at a grocery store in Kamloops on July 15.

The children normally reside with their father in Surrey, but they left with their mother on June 28 for a planned vacation to B.C.'s Okanagan region and were not returned when they were due to be on July 17.

Mounties are now directing tips related to the Amber Alert to a dedicated phone number: 604-599-7676. Tips can also be provided by emailing surreyamberalert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.