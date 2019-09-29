A memorial is growing at the spot where a Vancouver city worker was killed on the job Saturday.

The 49-year-old truck driver is being remembered for his sunny disposition and his willingness to offer a helping hand.

"He's been characterized as the guy who always had a smile on his face -- always happy to work; a dedicated employee who always took opportunity to do more," said Andrew Ledger, president of CUPE 1004, a union representing the city's outdoor workers.

On Saturday afternoon, the 49-year-old driver was killed while trying to move a piece of heavy equipment, according to police.

An RCMP officer on scene told CTV News Vancouver the crew was trying to remove a compressor trailer from the truck when the compressor began rolling down the hill on East 2nd Avenue near Boundary Road, running over the man and dragging his body half a block down the hill.

"It's nothing short of a tragedy as far as I'm concerned," Ledger said. "All our members deserve to go work and go home safe at the end of the day."

He said the worker had been with the city for at least 15 years and typically worked paving jobs on the weekdays, but he had offered to work overtime on Saturday.

"He put his name forward to work on the weekend to make sure the work got done," he said.

Flags are flying half-mast at all city buildings to honour the worker.

The Canadian flag on top of City Hall was lowered on the evening of September 28 to honour one of our City colleagues who was tragically killed in a workplace accident yesterday.



The flag will remain at half-mast until further notice. pic.twitter.com/wPGKmjFRvN — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) September 29, 2019

"We are deeply saddened by this news and our sympathy goes out to our employee’s family, friends and city colleagues affected by this loss," the city said in a statement to CTV News.

"The city values the health and safety of all of our staff, and is committed to a culture where prevention of incidents is of the highest importance. We will take all follow up actions needed and reinforce our safety processes with all staff."

The city will be conducting an internal investigation and will be offering counselling services to staff.

RCMP and WorkSafe BC are also investigating the workplace fatality. According to WorkSafe BC, there were 190 reported work-related deaths in 2018.

Ledger said a member of the union will also work with investigators to understand what transpired and ensure a similar incident never happens.