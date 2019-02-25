Mounties have arrested a man allegedly connected to a shooting near their Guildford district office nine months after the incident happened.

On May 5, 2018, the brazen shooting put one man in hospital with serious injuries.

For months, Surrey RCMP had been trying to track down Allen Jesse Hiscock, 46, and had issued a warrant for his arrest in October.

On Sunday, the Surrey RCMP High Risk Target Team located Hiscock and arrested him without incident.

He is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police are asking any witnesses who have not spoken to them yet to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.