VANCOUVER -- North Vancouver RCMP say they’ve seized drugs, cash and a knife from alleged gang associates during an early morning impaired driving roadblock.

The stash was discovered at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday during a drinking and driving roadblock near Capilano Road and Marine Drive in North Vancouver. The road check stopped a newer model Range Rover, the driver of which rolled down his window to speak with officers, according to a North Vancouver RCMP news release.

Police say they talk to drivers to see if they’re impaired, but in this case, they noticed something else.

"Sometimes, we find more than we're looking for, and that's a good thing," said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP, in the release.

During the stop, officers recognized a known gang associate connected with the current Lower Mainland gang conflict in the back of the SUV, according to police. During a subsequent search, police say they found a large amount of cash, what appeared to be illicit pills and a knife. All were seized.

"The police agencies across Metro Vancouver, including the North Shore, are working together, sharing resources, and exchanging real-time gang intelligence in an effort to disrupt and prevent further violence," said DeVries.

No charges have been laid. Police say the investigation is ongoing.