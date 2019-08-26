Two men accused of stealing car parts in Surrey and Vancouver have been arrested while they were allegedly caught red-handed.

Surrey RCMP were first notified of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle in the 76A Avenue and 127 Street on July 15.

More than one month later, on Aug. 20, Mounties arrested two suspects in the area of SW Marine Drive and Fremlin Street in Vancouver, where they were in the process of stealing another catalytic converter from a vehicle.

After their arrest, officers located three catalytic converters in the trunk of one of the suspects' vehicles.

The converters, which are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, are worth thousands of dollars and are often sold for scrap

Police said the two men are known to police and were already facing multiple charges for property-related offences.

"The arrest of prolific offenders is significant as these individuals represent ongoing safety risks to the public on multiple levels," said Staff Sgt. Glenn Atkins. "This case highlights the excellent proactive efforts of the Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team and the importance of the public reporting all crimes to police."

Stephen Pelland, 39, is facing 10 charges, including theft under $5,000, mischief over $5,000 and driving while prohibited.

Kristopher Larson, 27, has been charged with theft under $5,000 and mischief.

Surrey RCMP said for vehicle owners to protect themselves from such theft, it is recommended they park in well-lit areas or a garage if possible.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to this crime is encouraged to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.