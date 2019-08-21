

The Canadian Press





RCMP in Richmond are warning motorists about an increase in the number of reported thefts of catalytic converters from underneath vehicles.

The converters installed in modern vehicles with combustion engines are meant to remove harmful particulates from exhaust gases and each is worth thousands of dollars.

Police say pickup trucks are often targeted and at least 13 catalytic converters have been stolen since June.

They're warning the community to be on the lookout for anyone working underneath a vehicle and perhaps using a powered saw or torch that may cause sparks or flames as a converter is being removed.