After seeing an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Delta Police Department says it arrested three individuals last week for alleged property crimes.

According to police, industrial areas like Annacis Island and Tilbury are particularly targeted for these types of thefts.

On July 9, the Delta Property Crime Unit partnered with Vancouver Police Department to bring three property offenders into custody.

"Delta police has a dedicated Property Crime Unit to address these spikes in crime," said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta police in a news release.

"Property crime is one of the top concerns that the public has identified to us."

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and charges of theft under $5,000 and mischief will be recommended.

These alleged thefts come after an attempted theft of catalytic converters in Coquitlam led to a car fire that destroyed two vehicles.

The stolen parts, which are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, are often sold for scrap.

In June, Delta police also arrested two men with a power saw allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Derwent Way.

Police say it's too early to tell if these incidents are related.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott