'All the fun stuff, all gone': B.C.'s school food guidelines would impact bake sales, fundraisers

A child is seen caring a tray in a school cafeteria in this undated file photo. A child is seen caring a tray in a school cafeteria in this undated file photo.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener