VANCOUVER -- Provincial health officials are asking all B.C. residents aged 18 and older to register with the province’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system over the coming week.

By registering on the booking system, residents will be alerted when it’s time for them to schedule their vaccine appointment.

“More than 1.8 million British Columbians will be invited to register for their COVID-19 vaccine in the week ahead as B.C.'s Get Vaccinated program moves forward,” reads a news release from Ministry of Health.

Simply registering on the system does not book a person for a vaccine appointment, but it does mean that health officials will easily be able to get in touch with a person when it is their time to schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those wishing to register are being asked to do so by age category, to “preserve system capacity.” Registration can be done online, by phone from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 1 833 838-2323, or at a Service BC location.

The registration schedule is as follows:

Monday, April 19: Registration opens for people aged 40 and up

Tuesday, April 20: Registration opens for people aged 35 and up

Wednesday, April 21: Registration opens for people aged 30 and up

Thursday, April 22: Registration opens for people aged 25 and up

Friday, April 23: Registration opens for people aged 18 and up

People will need the following information to register:

personal health number (back of CareCard, driver's licence or BC Services Card),

postal code

first and last name

date of birth

email address that they check regularly or phone number that can receive text messages

Many B.C. residents have already been invited to register and schedule their appointment for a first vaccine dose. This includes residents born in 1976 or earlier (age 45 and up), residents who are Indigenous and 18, or residents who are clinically extremely vulnerable. Anyone in these categories who has not yet registered can still do so through the options listed above.