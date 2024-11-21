Alcohol likely a factor in early morning Burnaby crash: RCMP

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a crash early Thursday morning in Burnaby where a vehicle toppled a traffic light pole.

Authorities say the two-vehicle crash at Kingsway and Royal Oak Avenue happened just after 5 a.m. Images from the scene show a damaged pickup truck on the sidewalk and the traffic light pole lying across the intersection. The investigation into the crash closed the intersection for hours.

By 1 p.m., the vehicles involved in the crash had been towed and the scene had been cleared but work to repair the traffic light was ongoing.

No serious injuries were reported.