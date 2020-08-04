VANCOUVER -- An Alberta man whose vehicle was vandalized in B.C. suggests comments from the premier are sparking backlash.

Edmonton DJ Terry Evans posted on Twitter about the treatment he received while parked overnight in Kamloops.

Evans says his truck was the only one in the lot with Alberta plates, and he had a visible Edmonton Oilers sticker on it.

He said he'd been helping his daughter move to Victoria before staying the night in the Thompson-Okanagan area.

He called B.C. Premier John Horgan's comments on out-of-province visitors reckless.

"When the premier of British Columbia actually tells people from out of province to take a bike or ride a bus it's just arrogant and irresponsible, and quite frankly idiotic in my opinion," Evans said.

The premier's comments last week addressed those feeling concerned about possible trouble from residents concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

"I would suggest, perhaps, public transit. I would suggest that they get their plates changed. I would suggest they ride a bike," Horgan said at a news conference.

Police have reported heated disputes in B.C., and the premier said he can't tell how people to respond.

However, he added a licence plate alone often doesn't tell the whole story, and people shouldn't be so quick to judge.

He did add, however, that drivers coming from elsewhere should be aware of B.C.'s health restrictions and act accordingly.

With files from The Canadian Press

(1) Hey @jjhorgan. I’m a born and raised BC boy residing in St Albert, AB. Helped my daughter move to her new place in Victoria this past weekend, contributed a couple grand to the local economy woke up to this in Kamloops today. Too much faith in the good of BC, I suppose. pic.twitter.com/Olx3XVSKnk — Terry Evans (@iamterryevans) August 4, 2020 (2) Hey @jjhorgan. And your suggestion that out of province travellers should ride a bike or take a bus is the most asinine thing I’ve heard from an elected official. Sheer stupity and arrogance. Perhaps speak out against these kinds of actions. Grow a pair. Idiot. pic.twitter.com/2YdugejdZc — Terry Evans (@iamterryevans) August 4, 2020