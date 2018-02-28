

CTV Vancouver





A small airline based in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has had its operating certificate suspended days after one of its planes skidded off a runway during a snowstorm.

Island Express Air's chartered aircraft was carrying 10 people, including two crew members, when it crashed last Friday at the Abbotsford airport.

On Wednesday, Transport Canada announced it was barring Island Express from operating any commercial flights for allegedly breaking Canadian Aviation Regulations.

"Transport Canada will not allow Island Express Air to resume its commercial air service until it proves it can keep its operations consistently compliant with aviation safety regulations," the agency said in a news release.

According to Transport Canada, Island Air has failed to maintain its aircraft in accordance with a proper schedule in the past.

The carrier was fined $30,000 last year for six occasions when they let their planes take off despite improper maintenance.

Four of the people who were on the plane last Friday when it crashed were taken to hospital with various injuries, none of which were life-threatening.