VANCOUVER – Air Canada Jazz flight 670 from Vancouver to San Diego made an emergency landing at around 10:30 pm Friday after the plane had a mechanical issue.

The plane landed safely and airport operations were not affected by the problem, according to Vancouver International Airport staff.

Photos and video from the scene show fire trucks responding to the plane as it taxis slowly down a runway at Vancouver International Airport.

It was the second emergency landing at YVR on Friday: A United Airlines flight bound for Denver had to abort its takeoff because of a possible bird strike.

