AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of “undressing” women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times.
This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
The technology required to create convincing fake pornography has existed for years, but experts warn that it's faster and more accessible than ever, creating an urgent challenge for Canadian policymakers.
Advances in artificial intelligence have made it possible to do with a cellphone what once would have required a supercomputer, said Philippe Pasquier, a professor of creative AI at Simon Fraser University in B.C.
Pasquier said society has “lost the certainty” of what is real and what is altered.
“The technology got a little better in the lab, but mostly the quality of the technology that anyone and everyone has access to has got better,” he said.
“If you increase the accessibility of the technology, that means good and bad actors are going to be much more numerous.”
Across Canada, legislators have been trying to keep up. Eight provinces have enacted intimate image laws, but only half of them refer to altered images.
B.C. recently became the latest, joining Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.
The B.C. law, which came into effect on Jan. 29, allows people to go to a civil resolution tribunal to get intimate images taken down, regardless of whether they are real or fake, and go after perpetrators and internet companies for damages.
Individuals will be fined up to $500 per day and websites up to $5,000 a day if they don't comply with orders to stop distributing images that are posted without consent.
Premier David Eby said the recent sharing of fake images of pop star Taylor Swift proved no one was immune to such “attacks.”
Attorney General Niki Sharma said in an interview that she is concerned people don't come forward when they are the victim of non-consensual sharing of intimate images, real or not.
“Our legal systems need to step up when it comes to the impacts of technology on society and individuals, and this is one part of that,” she said of the new legislation.
The province said it couldn't provide specific data about the extent of AI-altered images and deepfakes.
But cases have occasionally been made public elsewhere.
In December, a Winnipeg school notified parents that AI-generated photos of underage female students were circulating online.
At least 17 photos taken from students' social media were explicitly altered using artificial intelligence. School officials said they had contacted police and had made supports available for students directly or indirectly affected.
“We are grateful for the courage of the students who brought this to our attention,” said Christian Michalik, superintendent of the Louis Riel School Division, in a letter to parents that was also posted on Facebook by a school division trustee.
Manitoba has intimate image laws, but they don't refer to altered images.
Brandon Laur is the CEO of White Hatter, a Victoria-based internet safety company.
The firm recently conducted an experiment and found it took only minutes using free websites to virtually undress an image of a fully clothed woman, something Laur called “shocking.”
The woman used in the experiment wasn't real - she was also created with AI.
“It's pretty surprising,” Laur said in an interview. “We've been dealing with cases (of fake sexual images) since the early 2010s, but back then it was all Photoshop.
“Today, it's much simpler to do that without any skills.”
White Hatter's experiment used Google to find seven easily accessible and user-friendly websites and applications capable of creating so-called “deep nudes.”
In the original photo, a young woman dressed in a long-sleeved blue shirt, white pants and sneakers walks towards the viewer. In the next scenes, she's nude, partially nude or wearing lingerie; White Hatter censored the resultant images with black bars.
Legal avenues, new and old
Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women's Support Services, said her organization was consulted about the B.C. legislation.
She said Swift's case underscored the urgent need for comprehensive legislation to combat deepfakes on social media, and applauded the province for making it a priority.
But the legislation targets non-consensual distribution of explicit images, and the next “crucial step” is to create legislation targeting creators of non-consensual images, she said.
“It's very necessary,” she said. “There's a gap there. There's other possibilities that would require having access to resources, and the women that we work with wouldn't be able to hire a lawyer and pursue a legal civil process around the creation of images because, of course, it costs money to do that.”
But other legal avenues may exist for victims.
Suzie Dunn, an assistant law professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said there were several laws that could apply to deepfakes and altered images, including those related to defamation and privacy.
“There's this new social issue that's coming up with AI-generated content and image generators and deepfakes, where there's this kind of new social harm that doesn't fit perfectly in any of these existing legal categories that we have,” she said.
She said some forms of fakery could deserve exceptions, such as satire.
“As technology evolves, the law is constantly having to play catch-up and I worry a bit with this, that there might be some catch-up with this generative AI.”
Pablo Tseng, an intellectual property lawyer in Vancouver, said deepfakes are “accelerating” an issue that has been around for decades: misrepresentation.
“There's always been a body of law that has been targeted towards misrepresentation that's been in existence for a long time, and that is still very much applicable today to deepfakes, (including) the torts of defamation, misrepresentation or false light, and the tort of misappropriation of personality.”
But, he said that specific laws, like the B.C. legislation, are steps in the right direction of further combating the issue, in tandem with existing laws.
Tseng said he knew of one Quebec case that showcased how the misuse of deepfake technology could fall under child pornography laws. That case led to a prison sentence of more than three years for a 61-year-old man who used AI to produce deepfake child pornography videos.
But Tseng said he wasn't aware of any judgment in which the technology is referenced in the context of misrepresentation.
“It's clear that just because no judgment has been rendered doesn't mean that it isn't happening all around us. Taylor Swift is but the latest example of a string of other examples where celebrities' faces and personalities and portraits have simply been misused,” he said.
Dunn said she believed content moderation by websites was likely the best way forward.
She called on search engines like Google to de-index websites primarily focused on creating sexual deepfakes.
“At a certain point, I think some people just give up, even people like Scarlett Johansson or Taylor Swift, because there's so much content being produced and so few opportunities for legal recourse because you would have to sue every individual person who reshares it,” Dunn said.
She said that while most video deepfakes involve celebrities, there are cases of “everyday women” being targeted.
“All you need to have is one still image of a person, and you can feed it into these nude image generators and it just creates a still image that looks like they're naked, and most of that technology only works on women.”
'Painful and dehumanizing'
Australian activist Noelle Martin is aware of the peril all too well.
The 29-year-old said in an interview that she did a reverse image search of a photo of herself on Google about 10 years ago.
Her curiosity turned to mortification when she found fake sexually graphic photos of herself.
“It is the most shocking and painful and dehumanizing experiences that I've ever been through,” she said in an interview.
“To see yourself depicted in all these different positions and different circumstances, in the most graphic and degrading way, is sickening.”
She went to the police, but because there were no laws against it at the time, she said they told her to contact the websites to try to get them removed. Some obliged, but others didn't respond and the faked images - and eventually videos - continued to multiply.
Martin said she still doesn't know who targeted her or why.
She began speaking out publicly, advocating for a national Australian law that would fine companies thousands of dollars if they didn't comply with takedown orders. The law passed in 2018.
Martin, who now works as a legal researcher at the University of Western Australia, said a global approach to combating the issue is necessary given the “borderless” nature of the internet, but it had to start locally.
Though recent conversations about the misuse of AI has been focused on public figures, Martin said she hopes the focus shifts to “everyday women.”
“Not only do we not have laws in some jurisdictions, in many of the ones that do, they're not enforced. When you put it into the context of this becoming such an easy and quick thing for people to do, it's scary because I know exactly what it's going to be like,” she said.
“It's not going to be the experience that we're seeing, for example, in the Taylor Swift case. The world is not going to rally around an everyday person or help them take down the images, and they're not going to be responded to by tech companies in a way that protects them.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Minister sorry for 'crappy piece of land' remark that angered pro-Palestinian groups
B.C. Premier David Eby says Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson needs to "repair the damage" caused by her comments that Israel was founded on a "crappy piece of land," angering pro-Palestinian groups and triggering calls for her resignation.
'Global concern': High stakes for Canada to have role in widening U.S.-Iran conflict, experts say
Canada will likely have a role in supporting the United States with its retaliatory attacks against Iranian proxies in Syria and Iraq following a deadly drone strike against U.S. troops last weekend in Jordan, say some Canadian analysts.
Large amounts of snowfall in the Maritimes causing delays, cancellations and closures
The slow moving weather system that’s dumping large amounts of snow on parts of the region has already resulted in a lengthy list of delays, cancellations and closures.
MAID expansion delay 'categorically' not a political move, minister says feds expect provinces to be ready
Canada's justice minister and attorney general insists the decision to further delay changes to medical assistance in dying legislation was not politically motivated and that the federal government expects the provinces to use the extra time to ensure they're ready.
AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan and wife convicted of marriage law violation in a fourth case
A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a defense lawyer said.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
W5 'Crypto king' investor says she doesn’t believe Pleterski is orchestrating alleged Ponzi scheme alone
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
For the first time, an Irish nationalist is chosen to lead Northern Ireland's government
An Irish nationalist made history Saturday by becoming Northern Ireland's first minister as the government returned to work after a two-year boycott by unionists.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Police say suspect has stolen more than $30K from B.C. Lowe's stores over the last year
Nanaimo RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of committing "multiple thefts and frauds" at hardware stores on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland since early 2023.
-
AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
-
Eby 'profoundly disturbed' by attack on B.C. Crown prosecutor near courthouse
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he was "profoundly disturbed" to hear that a provincial Crown prosecutor had been assaulted in Vancouver.
Calgary
-
Calgary Humane Society hosts a puppy party
The Calgary Humane Society hosted another puppy party Saturday.
-
Five suspects arrested after cross-city police pursuit involving multiple stolen vehicles
Five people are facing charges after allegedly using multiple stolen vehicles to lead officers on a cross-city quest.
-
Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk
Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
-
Sohi to return to Edmonton City Hall on Monday along with some councillors and staff
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will return to city hall next week, along with some councillors and municipal staff, the city said in a Friday news release.
-
Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive
Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night in Toronto.
Toronto
-
W5
W5 'Crypto king' investor says she doesn’t believe Pleterski is orchestrating alleged Ponzi scheme alone
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
-
Toronto conservation agency buys chunk of Ontario peninsula to protect against development
Part of an Ontario peninsula widely regarded as one of the most majestic wetlands and forested areas in the world has come under permanent protection from development.
-
The NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto is in full swing. Here's what to know
This year’s 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star weekend has kicked off and it’s shaping up to be a busy one for hockey fans as festivities take over Toronto. From free events to road closures, here’s what to expect in the days ahead.
Montreal
-
Quebecers take to the streets to defend lease transfers
Protestors took to the streets of Montreal's Rosemont-Petite-Patrie borough on Saturday in defence of tenants' rights to use lease transfer to limit rent increases.
-
Mexican bakery in Montreal a testament to community support
Carlota Boulangerie Mexicaine is a thriving business that almost never was, but thanks to support from Montreal's Mexican community business is booming.
-
Former Montreal exec. committee president to sue Le Journal, TVA for defamation
The City of Montreal's former executive committee president Dominique Ollivier is firing back in court against La Journal de Montreal and TVA, saying they defamed her while reporting on her expenses scandal.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating Saturday morning homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is seeking information on a Saturday morning homicide in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg firefighters respond to two Friday evening fires
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Friday evening following a pair of fires that began less than an hour apart.
-
Saskatoon
-
Officer-involved shooting and suspicious death in Saskatoon under investigation
An officer-involved shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, as well as the discovery of a deceased body in a home, are under investigation.
-
First Nation leaders renew calls for policing following Sask. stabbing inquest
Following recommendations from the James Smith Cree Nation inquest, First Nation leadership is renewing calls for its own police force.
-
Regina
-
Students stage walkout in support of Sask. teachers amid stalled contract talks
A large group of students marched on the legislative building in Regina on Friday in support of teachers.
-
North Regina Little League named Team of the Year at Sask. Sports Awards
The North Regina Little League Major All-Stars were given the Team of the Year Award at the recent Saskatchewan Sports Awards.
-
Regina industrial accident leaves one dead, another injured
One person is dead and another injured following an industrial accident Friday morning at Tubello Stoneworks, a business on the 400 block of McDonald Street, Regina police said.
Atlantic
-
Snow totals already 30+ cm for parts of the Maritimes with much more to come
As a stalled ocean storm sits off the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia, further bands of heavy snow continue to wrap back into areas of that province as well as Prince Edward Island.
-
Large amounts of snowfall in the Maritimes causing delays, cancellations and closures
The slow moving weather system that’s dumping large amounts of snow on parts of the region has already resulted in a lengthy list of delays, cancellations and closures.
-
Pancake breakfast kicks off Winter Carnival in Riverview, N.B.
Riverview’s Winter Carnival is officially in full swing with the Bethel Presbyterian Church helping kick off the first full day of festivities with its annual pancake breakfast.
London
-
'Fewer and milder' tornadoes in Canada in 2023: Northern Tornadoes Project
With a total of 86 recorded tornadoes, 2023 was a quieter year across Canada following a record-breaking 2022, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project — but 2023 wasn't without its notable twisters.
-
Suspect injured while resisting arrest, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a London man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries while under arrest for impaired driving and assaulting a homeowner.
-
Oh, what a knight: London defeat Erie Otters 5-3 in Friday night game
Denver Barkey fired the game winning goal Friday night as the London Knights beat the Erie Otters 5-3 at Budweiser Gardens.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead, one in police custody following stabbing in Sudbury
A 20-year-old man is dead following a stabbing near the intersection of Cabot Street and Hearn Avenue in Greater Sudbury Friday evening.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Three people found unresponsive at Wellington County home
One person is dead after emergency services found three people unresponsive at a home near Arthur Saturday morning.
-
Police investigate early-morning robbery at Waterloo business
An employee at Waterloo business was assaulted during an early-morning robbery Friday, Waterloo regional police say.
-
Human remains found in Guelph park, say police
Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.