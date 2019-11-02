VANCOUVER - Mounties in Langley are blaming a reckless driver for a collision that knocked out power to roughly 1,000 households in their jurisdiction and closed a road for several hours.

The crash happened on 62 Avenue at 203 Street around 3:50 p.m.

Langley RCMP said one driver involved in the crash was attempting to make a left turn, when an aggressive driver behind them tried to speed past on the left.

The two vehicles collided, sending the speeding vehicle into two utility poles, which were both knocked down.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services said the agency sent two ambulances to the scene, but did not need to transport anyone to hospital.

Police confirmed no one was injured in the crash, adding that those involved were lucky to have escaped without injury.

A semi truck could be seen at the scene, but police said it was not involved in the initial collision. Rather, the truck was caught up in the incident when the poles were knocked down, police said.

Images from the scene appeared to show that one pole had come to rest on the semi truck.

BC Hydro tweeted that 1,000 customers were without power after the crash. By 7:30 p.m., that number had been reduced to 276.

Police said 62 Avenue was likely to remain closed overnight as investigators and hydro crews finished their work at the scene.

Charges are likely to come, police said, though they were uncertain Saturday night as to what those charges would be.