After the recent deaths of three endangered southern resident orcas, researchers are happy to have some good news to share.

The U.S.-based Center for Whale Research released new photos this week showing a pair of calves that have survived the last few months.

Researchers out with the J, K and L orca pods spotted a whale known as J31 swimming with her new calf, numbered J56.

Calf L124, the offspring of L77, was seen the same day.

Someone working with the group said they both look healthy and appeared to be "feeding well."

Observers describing the encounter said the whales were swimming in a line toward the western Vancouver Island shoreline from the mouth of the Nitinat River to slightly west of Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park.