VANCOUVER -- The day after reaching another milestone in the pandemic, B.C. health officials announced 58 more COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the province.

It's the lowest daily caseload the province has seen in more than two weeks.

The provincial health officer and health minister said in a statement that one death has been reported since Monday's news conference.

With the latest numbers, B.C.'s total active case number is 1,124 and the death toll sits at 209.

Of the 5,848 cases confirmed in B.C. since the start of the pandemic, 4,505 patients are considered to have recovered.

Tuesday's update followed a solemn warning from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix that a spike in cases is a sign the public should pare down their social calendars. It's a message they reiterated in the latest release, asking British Columbians to keep gatherings small, wear a mask and wash their hands regularly.

On Monday, the pair said B.C. had surpassed 1,100 active cases, the most ever reported in the province.

Over the weekend, 28 people were hospitalized. In Tuesday's statement, health officials said that number is now 31. About one-third of those are in intensive care.

The latest number of hospitalizations is the highest seen in B.C. since June 3, when there were 32 patients being treated.

A new care home outbreak was announced Monday, but fortunately no further outbreaks were added to those currently considered active in B.C. in the next update.

There are currently eight outbreaks at assisted living facilities, long-term care homes and seniors' rental buildings, all of which are in the Fraser Health region:

Bear Creek Villa

Czorny Alzheimer Centre

Derby Manor

George Derby Centre

Maple Ridge Seniors Village

MSA Manor

New Vista Care Home

Normanna

Henry and Dix will also release a written statement on Wednesday, but will return for a live briefing Thursday, when they will also reveal the latest novel coronavirus modelling data.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel