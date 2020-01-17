VANCOUVER -- After a frigid week in Vancouver, advocates are once again calling for a legal warming tent to be set up by the city in Oppenheimer Park.

Over the past several days, Metro Vancouver has been under multiple extreme weather warnings and has regularly seen temperatures dip well below the freezing mark.

While the City of Vancouver opened multiple warming centres and emergency shelters in response to cold temperatures, advocates from the Carnegie Community Action Project also called for a warming tent to be opened in Oppenheimer Park, where several tents are still set up.

But earlier in the week, the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said a warming tent could be a hazard.

"We have a fantastic fire chief here who warned us about the dangers of having all kinds of flammable materials in Oppenheimer Park around tents with little supervision so I think the warming centre is a much safer option," Mayor Kennedy Stewart told reporters on Tuesday.

In a news release sent Friday, the Carnegie Community Action Project said they got a similar message in a letter from the city.

"Heating tents or other temporary structures, whether in Oppenheimer Park or elsewhere, poses significant fire and other safety hazards, thus making it very difficult to maintain an acceptable level of safety," the letter from the city said, according to the action project.

In spite of these concerns, a group has set up its own warming tent in the park and hopes the city will support it.

"Before the warming tent was open all we had was a ceremonial fire to warm people," said Chrissy Brett, who advocates for people living in Oppenheimer Park.

"Now thanks to two generous men whose family members frequent(ed) the DTES, rented heaters started our first shift at the warming tent. The heater they rented and the smaller version community donations bought are both rated No. 1 safest propane heating device through reviews."

Hoping for response from the city, Brett said some people in the park are participating in a cultural fast in the hopes a legal warming tent will be approved by the city and fire crews.

"We are asking that Indigenous elders and spiritual and religious people come help support us," Brett said.

"We also ask all other spiritual groups and religions to step up and help us pray to keep people alive and warm, donate hot food, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and snacks."

Several warming centres and emergency shelters are expected to stay open through Friday in Vancouver.